Beamer discusses South Carolina’s ’21 early signing recruiting class

(WSPA/Gamecocks Athletics) – On early national signing day for football players across the country, South Carolina Head Coach Shane Beamer discussed the team’s 2021 recruiting class on Wednesday.

The Gamecocks had seven sign on the dotted line December 16. That list is as follows:

South Carolina 2021 Signees

NAME POSITION/MEASURABLES HOMETOWN H.S. Nicholas Barrett DL (6’3″ 329 lbs) Goldsboro, N.C. Eastern Wayne O’Mega Blake ATH (6’1″ 188 lbs) Rock Hill, S.C. South Pointe Jordan Davis OL (6’5″ 300 lbs) Fairburn, Ga. Creekside Marcellas Dial DB (5’11” 177 lbs) Woodrff Woodruff/Georgia Military Colten Gauthier QB (6’3″ 214 lbs) Bethlehem, Ga. Hebron Christian Academy Caleb McDowell RB (5’8″ 180 lbs) Leesburg, Ga. Lee County Sam Reynolds WR (5’8″ 170 lbs) Alabaster, Ala. Thompson

The program’s highest rated player came in four-star quarterback Colten Gauthier, from Georgia. He is rated the 23rd best pro-style quarterback in the country and No. 623 overall by 247Sports

Composite. Rivals ranked him as the 26th-best player in the state and the No. 13 pro-style quarterback in the country.

Many recruits decommitted following the Muschamp firing, however Beamer assured on Wednesday that he and his staff have plans in place to add to that list.

“We’ve got the foundation laid and we’ll take things as they come for sure in regards to the 25 initial scholarships and the 85 you can totally have on scholarships,” said Beamer. “And understanding that things are going change as well….Coach [Steve] Spurrier used to always tell me ‘Beamer, stay flexible’ when it came to recruiting numbers and it’s always stayed with me…we’ve got plans for all the different scenarios that could come into play over the next couple months.”