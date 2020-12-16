Beamer discusses South Carolina’s ’21 early signing recruiting class

News

by: Dan Vasko

Posted: / Updated:

(WSPA/Gamecocks Athletics) – On early national signing day for football players across the country, South Carolina Head Coach Shane Beamer discussed the team’s 2021 recruiting class on Wednesday.

The Gamecocks had seven sign on the dotted line December 16. That list is as follows:

South Carolina 2021 Signees

NAMEPOSITION/MEASURABLESHOMETOWNH.S.
Nicholas BarrettDL (6’3″ 329 lbs)Goldsboro, N.C.Eastern Wayne
O’Mega BlakeATH (6’1″ 188 lbs)Rock Hill, S.C. South Pointe
Jordan DavisOL (6’5″ 300 lbs)Fairburn, Ga.Creekside
Marcellas DialDB (5’11” 177 lbs)WoodrffWoodruff/Georgia Military
Colten GauthierQB (6’3″ 214 lbs)Bethlehem, Ga.Hebron Christian Academy
Caleb McDowellRB (5’8″ 180 lbs)Leesburg, Ga. Lee County
Sam ReynoldsWR (5’8″ 170 lbs)Alabaster, Ala.Thompson

The program’s highest rated player came in four-star quarterback Colten Gauthier, from Georgia. He is rated the 23rd best pro-style quarterback in the country and No. 623 overall by 247Sports
Composite. Rivals ranked him as the 26th-best player in the state and the No. 13 pro-style quarterback in the country.

Many recruits decommitted following the Muschamp firing, however Beamer assured on Wednesday that he and his staff have plans in place to add to that list.

“We’ve got the foundation laid and we’ll take things as they come for sure in regards to the 25 initial scholarships and the 85 you can totally have on scholarships,” said Beamer. “And understanding that things are going change as well….Coach [Steve] Spurrier used to always tell me ‘Beamer, stay flexible’ when it came to recruiting numbers and it’s always stayed with me…we’ve got plans for all the different scenarios that could come into play over the next couple months.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories