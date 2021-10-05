Before you buy a ticket, check out these Upstate event venue’s COVID-19 protocols

UPSTATE, S.C. (WSPA) – Event venues across the Upstate are back in action with concerts and other events lined up through next year— which also means there’s COVID-19 protocols that visitors must follow.

“We’re open again and we’re all trying to stay open whether it’s restaurants concert venues,” Mitch Lesi, owner of CCNB Amphitheater in Simpsonville, said.

According to Lesi, event venues that partner with Live Nation are required to allow artists or event organizers decide on their own protocols.

Bon Secours Wellness Arena has a similar policy— except they’ve decided to require masks at all times when visitors are not eating or drinking.

“Any additional health screenings are going to be at the request of the particular artist or promoter so we are working on making sure that our information is up to date and clear because each time you come to the arena there may be a separate set of conditions,” Beth Paul, general manager for Bon Secours Wellness Arena, said.

A few of those conditions could include mask wearing or social distancing, but for the upcoming Michael Buble and James Taylor concerts, ticket holders will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

Venue staff said the best thing to do is check the website before you buy tickets and days leading up to the show.

“The information changes so think its important for consumers to and customers to know to check our social media pages and to check our website for the most up to date information,” Paul said.

Click each link to discover each venue’s COVID-19 protocols:

Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium

Bon Secours Wellness Arena

CCNB Amphitheater