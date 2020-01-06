Behind the Scenes: Clemson Football Media Day

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – At Clemson University’s indoor football field, the team performed exercise drills before siting in the hot seat for interviews on Media Day 2020.

Clemson Punter #48, Will Spiers, said the drills, inspirational sayings sprawled on the walls, and overall positive team spirit are helping get them ready to face off against LSU.

“Definitely a mix of emotions. But, it’s exciting. It’s a special opportunity to be a part of this team and to just be a part of this program that’s just awesome,” Spiers.

Clemson Defensive Tackle #44, Nyles Pinckney, echoed Spiers’ supportive spirit.

He said his team pride, with special support given to teammate #24 Nolan Turner, has grown since his red-shirt year.

“It’s big for me, because I’m really happy for [Turner], because I know what we went through that whole red shirt year. It ain’t easy. But, the fact that we fought through it, and he’s doing what he’s doing now; it brings joy to my heart,” Pinckney said.

While several players said they didn’t have superstitious rituals or beliefs. Everyone seemed to have a “routine” that they practice before every game.

Of the players at Monday’s media session, Clemson Long Snapper #58, Patrick Phibbs, had the most interesting pregame superstition ritual.

“We go to a movie every Friday night. I have to put just the right amount of popcorn salt on my popcorn. I have to get the right Slushie. I have to get right amount of water, two bottles of water, perfectly. It’s just one of those things-superstition? Five years, it’s been working pretty well,” Phibbs.

Overall the team’s mood is confident and yet cautions. The unanimous agreement is that they’re ready for the game against LSU in New Orleans, on Monday, Jan. 13.