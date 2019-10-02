Behind the scenes of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Broadway’s touring production of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is showing now at the Peace Center.

Based on Roald Dahl’s classic novel, the show features songs from the original film, including “Pure Imagination,” “The Candy Man,” and “I’ve Got a Golden Ticket,” alongside a new score from the songwriters of Hairspray.

Three boys between the ages of 11 and 12 play the lead role of Charlie Bucket, including Henry Boshart, Brendan Harris and Rueby Wood.

Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is showing at the Peace Center through Sunday, October 6th.

