Beloved crossing guard retires in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Her token saying of “Have a blessed one” will no longer be heard along E. North Avenue in Greenville.

However, parents, teachers and students said a special crossing guard’s spirit will live on years after her retirement.

Felissa Latimore is her name but her students from East North Academy and Greenville Middle School call her “Miss Metra” and she wouldn’t have it any other way.

Wednesday was the last day of school for students before summer but it was also Miss Latimore’s last day before retirement after nearly a decade on the job.

For the last nine years, Latimore has helped the children safely cross the road at the corner of East North and Prescott Street.

Her self-proclaimed “corner of fellowship” has become well-known over the years as she’s waved and shouted “Have a blessed one” to all the passing cars.

It was an emotional day not just for Latimore but also the students, parents and teachers who have grown to love her like family.

As bittersweet as it was for Latimore, she said the decision was an easy one. She said that God told her it was time to hang up her uniform back in January.

As far as what’s next on her journey, she said she’s not quite sure. But she said she wants to do is to write a book.

Whatever it is she chooses to do, we here at Carolina’s Family wish her all the best.