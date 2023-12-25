GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – A food truck that sits behind an Exxon gas station in Greer has been serving the community for years. But a few days ago, just before Christmas, the food truck was stolen.

“When I pulled up, I noticed that the truck was not there, so it was kind of surreal, I blinked my eyes and opened them back up and it still wasn’t there,” said Julio Vidal, owner of Empanada Shack and Breakfast.

The past few days have consisted of phone call after phone call for Vidal. His initial shock lasted just over a day, before his customers started calling.

“I got four of my customers that called me that passed the scene of the accident, saying I just saw your truck crashed on the other side of 85,” said Vidal. “I started calling the sheriffs office and police department down there, at that point they didn’t have any stories, so I started calling the towing companies and I finally found the towing company that towed the truck.”

Vidal said he spent years working in other careers. But once COVID hit, he turned his empanada making hobby into his livelihood. It quickly took off, and he’s earned many loyal customers who look forward to his food. Customers who continue to show their support despite the stolen food truck. Vidal said it’s proof that food can bring communities together.

“With food, I feel that we can help communities in need more than any other field than i’ve been in, that’s what it meant to me, not being able to give back, or to normal customers that enjoy our food not being able to be there for them, that’s what hurt most,” said Vidal.

He said his food truck was totaled in the crash in Georgia. He’ll be getting a new truck on Tuesday. Then they are hoping to get their business back up and running again within a month.