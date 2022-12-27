ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The city of Belton said utility companies are asking residents in the area to conserve water as leaks take a toll on the supply.

Belton-Honea Path Water Authority and the City of Belton Combined Utilities said there have been an unprecedented amount of water main breaks and leaks due to the extreme cold impact during the holiday weekend.

The recent freezing temperatures strained the water supply in the four water systems, officials said.

Utility companies said customers should also inspect their properties for water leaks. Anyone with a leak should shut their water off immediately according to officials.

Anyone that will have to shut their water off will need to locate the main water shut-off valve inside their home.

According to companies, the valve is normally located on the perimeter of the house where water first enters your home.

To report a leak or if you need assistance shutting off your water please call (864) 338-0058.