Belton elects first female mayor in 164 years

BELTON, SC (WSPA) – It’s a small little town where time can stand still, but Belton is about to see some changes.

“I want to build a team so strong nobody knows who the leader is I want them to go out and serve the community in a better way,” said Tiffany Ownbey.

Ownbey was elected as Belton’s new mayor on Tuesday and the first female to ever be elected to the position.

“That’s awesome, but I was raised by my dad who always said I’m not going to take it easy on you just because you are a girl,” Ownbey said.

Ownbey said she’s ready to make her mark by bringing new ideas and change to a community she’s raising her family in.

“Right now where we are located, I mean it’s a diamond in the rough. We are coming. I want people to know it’s a great place to be and invest,” Ownbey said.

One of her main goals is to revitalize and create jobs in a town where some industries are closing up shop and moving out of the area.

“We used to have the largest mills here, it’s no one’s fault they’ve closed, but my thing is I want to go out and find small industries that want to be here,” Ownbey said.

She plans to work alongside city council to market Belton as a place you want to be by using her real estate background to open the door for economic development.

“You know we could be a bedroom community to Greenville. We have an awesome project going on where we want to host travel ball and that’s huge that generate revenue and brings people here,” Ownbey said.

Since there will be a runoff election for city council, the formal swearing in won’t be until later this month.