Belton, S.C. (WSPA)- Organizers claim to have the worlds best chili right here in the Upstate and now you can try it coming up this weekend. It’s the 13th annual South Carolina State Chili cook off championship.

40 cooks signed up and organizers are looking for more amateur competitors in the individual and organizational categories. You can sign up until April 19.

Cooks in the professional arena can compete in four categories: traditional red, homestyle, chili verde, and salsa. Amateur cooks, both individual and organizations, can compete in People’s Choice and Amateur Homestyle competitions.

Great cash prizes and distinctive trophies are awarded to winners. And best of all, professional winners qualify for the International Chili Society World Championship!



Tasting ticket packet (5 tickets for $5) or band (unlimited tastes for $15)

Sample dozens of chili recipes. You can come between the peak hours of 11:30 and 2 and look for the balloons and cast your vote for your favorite.

Proceeds benefit five non-profits in our town who provide quality of life and emergency services for our community including the Belton Alliance, the Belton Area Museum Association, the Belton Center for the Arts, the Belton Interfaith Ministries Association, and the Belton Masonic Lodge #130-Christmas for Kids program.

The Belton Center for the Arts will use proceeds for scholarships for art camp. To sign up or donate visit beltoncenterforthearts.org