Belton informs residents of lead in water

BELTON, S.C. (WSPA)- People in Belton received a letter in their water bills recently with information on lead in their drinking water.

The city had its water tested every six months since those high lead levels were found in 2018. The city said the lead levels have been going down since they began making changes last year, but testing done in December shows high levels of lead still exist in 15 percent of the homes sampled.

“I thought it had been taken care of, but it hadn’t,” said Garry Rosemond, who lives in Belton.

Rosemond says he and his family haven’t been drinking from the tap, and he’s especially concerned for his young children.

“Now since I know, maybe we should go to the doctor to find out do we have lead poisoning or not,” he said.

Bo Barnes, who is the director of utilities for the city, said they’ve been testing the same 40 houses every six months, as they are required to do by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. He said the December tests results show six houses still have high levels of lead in their drinking water, but, he said, the problem stops at their doorsteps.

“It’s just leeching in from the pipes from older houses,” Barnes said.

He said the lead is not coming from the city.

“We found nothing on our pipes,” Barnes said.

He also said the city retested those six houses, and three of those tests came back without no lead– inconsistent with the December findings. He said he dosen’t know why.

Belton’s water comes from the Belton Honea Path Water Authority, and Barnes and DHEC said that water is clean.

“Everything that we tested on our stuff has been zero detected,” Barnes said.

Starting in 2019, the water authority has added an anti-corrosive to the water and has increased the water’s pH level to make the water less corrosive to household plumbing.

“Only thing that has been high has been inside customers’ houses,” Barnes said.

Testing will happen again in June, and Barnes said he hopes those tests will show the city to be below the level at which action is needed.

A spokesperson with DHEC said residents can minimize their exposure by letting the water run from 15 to 30 seconds before using it for drinking or cooking if the faucet hasn’t been used for more than six hours.