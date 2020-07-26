Belton man arrested for selling drugs near a middle school

BELTON, S.C. (WSPA) – One man was charged with selling drugs near a middle school in Belton on Saturday, police said.

According to Belton Police Chief Robert Young, police executed a search warrant Saturday morning around 9 a.m. at 219 Bannister St., across from Marshall Primary School, after a three-month narcotics investigation.

Four people were detained during the search which resulted in officers seizing methamphetamine, marijuana, other drug paraphernalia, as well as several electronic devices. They also seized two rifles and a shotgun.

44-year-old Jeffery Brian Brock, of Belton, was subsequently arrested and charged with distribution of narcotics in proximity of a school, amid other drug charges.

Brock is currently being held at the Anderson County Detention Center.