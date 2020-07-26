Belton man arrested for selling drugs near a middle school

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
police lights generic big crime scene_378911

BELTON, S.C. (WSPA) – One man was charged with selling drugs near a middle school in Belton on Saturday, police said.

According to Belton Police Chief Robert Young, police executed a search warrant Saturday morning around 9 a.m. at 219 Bannister St., across from Marshall Primary School, after a three-month narcotics investigation.

Four people were detained during the search which resulted in officers seizing methamphetamine, marijuana, other drug paraphernalia, as well as several electronic devices. They also seized two rifles and a shotgun.

44-year-old Jeffery Brian Brock, of Belton, was subsequently arrested and charged with distribution of narcotics in proximity of a school, amid other drug charges.

Brock is currently being held at the Anderson County Detention Center.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Graduate Gallery
Livin Upstate Deals
Carolina Eats Contest
Adopt A Thon
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories