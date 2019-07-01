Belton man dead after stabbing

ANDERSON Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Deputies are investigating the stabbing death of a Belton man. 

The Anderson County Coroner’s office says police and deputies found a man stabbed in the chest Sunday evening on Breazeale Street.

The victim is identified as Johnny Gene Brian Ledford, 33, of Belton.

Ledford was taken to AnMed Health Medical Center where he died in surgery later Sunday night, according to the coroner’s office. 

His death has been ruled a homicide. 

Chief Deputy Coroner Charlie Boseman said the location and circumstances surrounding the stabbing remain under investigation by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. 

Deputies have not announced a suspect or arrest as of early Monday morning. 

