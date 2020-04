BELTON, S.C. (WSPA) – Three are injured including a Belton police officer after pursuit ends in a crash, Belton City Police said Saturday.

Belton City Police confirm to our crews on scene that a police cruiser and another vehicle collided on O’Neal Street in Belton Saturday night.

The police officer and two occupants in the other vehicle were transported to AnMed Health.

O’Neal Street is closed until further notice.