Belton Police Department closed to public after possible COVID-19 exposure

BELTON, SC (WSPA) – Belton Police Department officials said the police department is closed to the public following a possible exposure to COVID-19.

According to a post on the police department’s Facebook page, officials said they will reopen “once it is deemed safe to do so and the department has been properly disinfected.”

Anyone needing helping, call 911 in cases of emergency or the non-emergency line at 864-260-4444.

“We would also like to extend our thanks to Chief Maness and the Belton Fire Department for helping disinfect our patrol cars and our offices during this closure,” according to the post.

