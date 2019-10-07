Belton Police officer helps baby who choked on medicine

BELTON, SC (WSPA) – Belton Police Department officials said one of their officers helped a baby who was choking Sunday afternoon.

According to the Belton Police chief, officers responded to a home on Green Street after 1 p.m. Sunday after receiving call about an infant choking.

Cpl. Derrall Foster was the first officer to arrive on-scene and found the child had choked on some of her medicine given to her by her mother.

The medicine given to the infant was to help with teething pain.

Foster reportedly turned the baby over and patted its back in an effort to dislodge the medicine and open the child’s airway.

After a couple of pats, the baby then started to breath on its own again.

EMS crews arrived at the home and transported the child to the hospital for evaluation.

The child’s condition is unknown at this time.