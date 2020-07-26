Belton Police searching for stolen-vehicle suspect

BELTON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Belton Police Department is searching for a man suspected of being in possession of a stolen vehicle.

According to a news release from Belton Police Chief Robert Young, police are searching for 25-year-old Chancelor Eugene Pierce, of Belton, who they say was in possession of a stolen BMW.

Chief Young said that police responded to 219 Bannister Street on Sunday, which was the site of a drug arrest one day prior, in regards to a call about a suspicious person. Young said that upon arrival Pierce fled the scene in what they determined to be a white 4-door BMW that had been reported stolen out of Anderson earlier this weekend.

After a brief chase, Pierce veered off the road near the intersection of Blue Ridge and Pea Creek Road, and fled on foot across nearby railroad tracks. According to the release, officers lost sight of Pierce near the woods that were adjacent to the railroad.

Pierce is described as being a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He stands 5 feet 11 inches tall, and weighs 175 pounds. Pierce has multiple tattoos, and reported a head injury this past week after being involved in a fight.

If you have any information about Pierce, please contact the Belton Police Department at 864-33-8450.