Belton woman wanted after police discover neglected adult, dogs at ‘filthy’ home

BELTON, S.C. (WSPA) – Belton Police are looking for a woman wanted on several neglect and abuse charges.

Belton Police and Belton Fire Department officials originally responded to Blake Street on Thursday for a code enforcement complaint.

While there, Police Chief Robert Young said police found an elderly man suffering from “obvious neglect” with open wounds on his body, and old dirty medical dressings on a recent surgery site.

The interior of the house was “filthy” with no adequate ventilation or fresh food, according to the police chief. There were also insects and piles of trash strewn throughout the house.

Officers worked with DSS and EMS to take the victim into protective custody and arrange for proper medical care.

Several neglected dogs were also taken into protective custody.

Further investigation disclosed obvious drug activity inside the house and that the female resident had a small child- who was routinely exposed to narcotics, police say.

Inspection of the outside of the property revealed the occupants had been stealing power from the neighbors.

The Belton Fire Department condemned the house and secured it to stop anyone from entering, and to prevent the potential for injury or fire.

Police are now seeking Lisa Ballew, a white female in her mid-30s, on charges that include Neglect of a Vulnerable Adult, Child Neglect, Animal Abuse and Theft of Utilities among others.

If you any information about her whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Anderson County Central Dispatch at 684-260-4444 or Belton PD at 684-338-8450.