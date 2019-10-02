Bench honoring fallen school crossing guard Emma Taylor unveiled at Jesse Boyd Elem.

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Jesse Boyd Elementary School families walked to Safe Kids of the Piedmont, FedEx volunteers and community leaders Wednesday to advocate for safer walking environments, as well as to honor their fallen crossing guard Miss Emma Taylor.

We reported last year that Taylor was helping students safely cross the road, when a car hit her and then took off.

The incident happened on Fernwood-Glendale Road near Jesse Boyd Elementary School.

Taylor was taken to Spartanburg Medical Center, where she later died from her injuries.

On Wednesday, a bench was placed near the crosswalk near the school in Taylor’s honor by Safe Kids South Carolina.

As students took part in the International Walk to School Day, they were each given a “Walk for Emma” bracelet.