Union, S.C. (WSPA) – If you have questions about when to plant flowers or vegetables or how to do so in a more approachable way, Mark Cathcart, 4H Youth Development Agent said the Clemson Extension can help.

The Home & Garden Information Center (HGIC) provides research-based information on landscaping, gardening, plant health, household pests, food safety & preservation, and nutrition, physical activity & health.

Cathcart said if you have knee problems or issues where you can’t bend down to garden on the ground a raised bed garden could be a solution. Cathcart suggests using decking boards with a UC 4A rating or higher on material and treated two by four’s to make your setup and fill the center with 80-90% top soil and compost 10-20% compost.

Cathcart uses Sanders Garden Supply but you can look at your local home and garden store.

HGIC is designed to complement Clemson’s network of professionals and volunteers by answering the routine types of calls and thereby freeing agents to deal with commercial agriculture/horticulture questions and conduct proactive programming to larger audiences.

Here’s a link to find the Clemson Ext office near you

1-888-656-9988 (SC residents only, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm, M – F)