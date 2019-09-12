Berea Middle School collecting donations to aid Hurricane Dorian relief

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Upstate schools have been doing their part to help the Bahamas in the wake of Hurricane Dorian.

Students at Berea Middle School were asked to bring baby wipes and bottled water to donate to the relief efforts.

The donation drive will go through Friday. Anyone is welcome to drop off supplies at the school.

The school said the drive was beneficial for those who need the help as well as for the students themselves.

“Our focus for this is really, I think, two prong. One is immediately to help them understand and explain it to them that the basic supplies of life were just gone for a lot of people. And imagine if you do not have those things,” Berea Middle School Counselor Todd Long explained. “The second part is, and a more longer journey, how can you begin how to learn how to help other people when you see a need.”

Fifty people were killed, more than 2,000 more were left without homes and tens of thousands are still without power in the Bahamas after the Category 5 hurricane.