Bernie Sanders rallies voters in Spartanburg ahead of S.C. primary

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Sen. Bernie Sanders brought his message to the Upstate Thursday night with a rally at Wofford College. Nearly 2,000 people attended, according to the campaign.

Sanders spoke about his vision for the country and railed against President Donald Trump.

“We are sick and tired of a president who is a bully, who is vindictive, who is trying to turn us against each other,” he said.

Sanders pledged a $15 minimum wage, free public college, Medicare for all, universal child care, doubled union participation, more funding for schools, and 10 million units of low income and affordable housing, among other changes.

“What our campaign is about and what our administration will be about is changing national priorities,” Sanders said.

Sanders’ policies are appealing to voters like Ethan Lyles.

“The Medicare for all plan, as well as the plan for early childhood education and childhood child care costs…those really help service industry workers, and there’s a lot of us in Spartanburg,” Lyles said.

Sanders said he’s running a different type of campaign, one that will bring out workers who don’t always participate.

“This is a campaign of the working class, by the working class, and for the working class,” he said.

Some attending went in with an open mind.

“Bernie is not one of my top contenders, but I said early on, any candidate who’s going to stop in Spartanburg, I’m going to hear them out and listen to what they have to say,” said USC Upstate student Rebecca Turner.

Sanders said his supporters will carry him to the Democratic nomination and the White House.

“Take a look at the last 50 national polls…you will find on 47 of those 50, Bernie beats Trump,” he said.

Sanders held rallies in North Charleston and Myrtle Beach Wednesday and has a rally scheduled Friday in Columbia.