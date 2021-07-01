Best and worst times to travel July 4th weekend

HOUSTON (KIAH) – It’s a fun feeling to be able to travel this holiday weekend, especially after over a year of quarantine. However, we’re not exactly back to normal, and there are a few things to consider.

How many will be on roadways July 4th weekend:

For one, remember you will be sharing the road, a LOT of road as people hit the highways for a holiday adventure. A new poll found that 132 million Americans, or 51% of us, will go somewhere this weekend. Overall, it’s expected to be the biggest weekend of travel since at least Christmas of 2019.

AAA put out some data on traffic that found you should have started your travel YESTERDAY if possible.

As for highways, roads will be crammed Thursday, and Friday afternoon. Saturday will particularly busy between 11:00 A.M. and 1:00 P.M.

The best times to hit the road for the July 4th holiday are:

Late Thursday night

Early Friday morning

Saturday evening

All day Sunday which is July 4th

Early Monday morning.

Worst times to hit the road for the July 4th holiday are:

And when you’re coming back, try to avoid Monday, late afternoon, between 4:00 P.M. and 5:00 P.M.