Best Buy to host virtual hiring event on Sept. 23 for seasonal positions

UPSTATE, S.C. (WSPA) – Best Buy is hosting a virtual hiring event on Sept. 23 for seasonal positions.
New this year, candidates will have to submit a video interview, according to a press release.
Best Buy offers benefits including career development opportunities. Those benefits include:
- Minimum of $15 per hour starting pay
- Employee discount on products and services
- Special discounts on college tuition at various schools
- Savings on fitness memberships
- Savings on insurance plans, from home, auto and pet coverage
- Access to Best Buy’s Employee Assistance Program, which provides a number of resources including free counseling or expert advice on everything from mental health, legal counsel, financial questions, crisis support and life event planning
Applicants can apply online using this link.