Best Christmas songs of all time: These will have you rockin’ around the Christmas tree

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s the most wonderful time of the year and that means Santa’s coming to town!

As you’re getting those fir trees decorated and spruced up with Christmas ornaments and garland, make sure you get the right playlist to feel the atmosphere with the cheery sounds of the season. These songs will certainly brighten up any humbug spirit and get them in a Christmas mood.

“All I Want For Christmas“

Christmas diva Mariah Carey took to Instagram around Halloween to make a statement in a short clip that said it was time to smash those pumpkins at midnight. That means Mariah season is here again. Soon after that, a bar in Texas posted a sign banning the jingle from being played on their jukebox before Dec. 1. and after Dec. 1 there will be a limited play of the song 1 per customer.

“Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town“

With over 200 versions of this classic song being made by over a dozen artists, there’s one that really stands out. Recorded in 1970 by the Jackson 5, the version by the one and only Michael Jackson and his brothers is probably the main version most of us have listened to growing up around the holidays. The way the then 12-year-old MJ belts out “Santa Claus is coming to town” makes you believe that he really is coming.

Rockin’ around the Christmas Tree

This Christmas classic bop was first written by a Jewish songwriter, Johnny Marks, who also wrote “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.” Some 63 years later, “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” still makes you want to rock out with some spiked egg nog or kiss your significant other under the mistletoe. You’ve got to have this bop on your Christmas party playlist and let the Christmas spirit ring.

“Christmas in Hollis“

A (then) modern holiday bop written and performed by Run DMC, this song features a rap mashup mix over samples of “Frosty the Snowman,” “Joy to the World” and “Jingle Bells.” It’s one of the culture’s 80s bops that you can play if you’re feeling rapped up at Christmas.

“Have Yourself a Merry Christmas“

In the mood for a Christmas slow jam under the mistletoe? Let Toni Braxton and Babyface get you in the mood with your significant other or someone you deeply admire. If you’re not really a Christmas person, this song will definitely change your mind. The chemistry these two artists have together is nothing short of pure and amazing. But, the song itself is timeless and classic all by itself.

“Santa Tell Me“

Ariana Grande’s song has grown into a classic over the years, and the Christmas vibes are real on this ultimate bop. it seems like every year Ariana’s voice on this song sounds cleaner and fresher than ever. You will know for sure it’s the holiday season when you hear this song being played everywhere. The nostalgia this Christmas song has makes it all the more worthwhile to play on your headphones the entire month of December.

“8 Days of Christmas“

If you listen to this song now in 2021, it will bring back the nostalgia of one of the most fabulous girl groups on the planet, Destiny’s Child. There are 31 days of Christmas but this song is magical and fits the mold back in 2001 for eight days of Beyonce.

“Christmas Tree Farm“

There’s something so sweet about watching old family movies around the holidays. For all, you Swiftie’s out there, Taylor Swift’s “Christmas Tree Farm” is a cute little video of some of her childhood memories with her family around Christmas time. Watching this video may remind you to have some fun with your own family or make some holiday videos of yourself jamming out while baking cookies.

“Last Christmas“

George Michael’s “Last Christmas” is another song that has stuck like glue all these years around Christmas time. This masterpiece will never get old it’s plain and simple, and it gives the same energy every time. Hearing Michael’s voice is smooth as butter and since his death, it has been a fact that it somehow hits way different now.

“Santa Baby“

Ahead of its time, Eartha Kitt made every woman feel like they needed to be Santa’s baby. Her high-pitched but sultry and smooth voice made a Christmas song feel more than just like a holiday but a personal encounter to share milk and cookies with Santa. If you haven’t made your specific Christmas list yet, Eartha will remind you to do so.