As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a ’96 commencement address at Wellesley College, “Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.” If that’s the case, high school may be one of the greatest dress rehearsals of all.

48.1 million students enrolled in public elementary and secondary schools in 2020; and there are almost 24,000 public high schools in the U.S., according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

Among all of these thousands of schools, a few stand out for their academic excellence, incredible track records, and the future success of their young students.

Find out how the best high schools in the state stack up against each other, 5 of the 10 schools in the list are private schools. Stacker compiled a list of the best high schools in South Carolina using rankings from Niche.

#10. Charleston School of the Arts (public)

– District: Charleston County School District, SC

– Enrollment: 1,117 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

#9. Spartanburg Day School (private)

– Location: Spartanburg

– Enrollment: 440 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

#8. Porter-Gaud School (private)

– Location: Charleston

– Enrollment: 942 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

#7. SC Governor’s School for Arts & Humanities (public)

– Location: Greenville

– Enrollment: 231 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

#6. Heathwood Hall Episcopal School (private)

– Location: Columbia

– Enrollment: 812 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

#5. Hammond School (private)

– Location: Columbia

– Enrollment: 993 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

#4. Spring Hill High School (public)

– District: Lexington-Richland School District No. 5, SC

– Enrollment: 1,130 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

#3. Christ Church Episcopal School (private)

– Location: Greenville

– Enrollment: 1,115 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

#2. Academic Magnet High School (public)

– District: Charleston County School District, SC

– Enrollment: 687 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

#1. South Carolina Governor’s School for Science & Mathematics (public)

– Location: Hartsville

– Enrollment: 270 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

