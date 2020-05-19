BeTheLight celebration for Greenville Co. graduating seniors postponed to May 27

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Schools officials said their event honoring seniors scheduled for tomorrow has been rescheduled for next week.

We reported earlier that the #BeTheLight event was supposed to be held on Wednesday, May 20.

On Tuesday, district officials said the event has been postponed to Wednesday, May 27 due to weather predicted for tomorrow.

“This event was designed to give faculty and staff from the schools the opportunity, while appropriately maintaining social distance, a way to visually celebrate the seniors as students drive through the campus,” Tim Waller, director of Media Relations for Greenville County Schools, said. “The inclement weather would reduce the availability to have faculty and staff outside in the elements, and the decision to reschedule was made in hopes that the possibility of better weather next week would allow for a more enjoyable experience for the students and staff.”

Waller said individual schools may communicate additional information ahead of May 27 and the Greenville County Schools Athletics Complex lights scheduled to be turned on for the Class of 2020 will also be postponed until May 27.