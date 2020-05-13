BeTheLight event honoring Greenville Co. high school seniors set for May 20

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Schools officials will be honoring graduating seniors next week with a special event.

According to a news release, the #BeTheLight event will be held on Wednesday, May 20.

Greenville County residents are asked to turn on their porch lights to honor the graduating class.

“High school football stadium lights will also illuminate the night sky as seniors take part in drive-through celebrations at their schools,” Tim Waller, director of media relations for Greenville County Schools said. “And at exactly 8:20, people everywhere are asked to wave their smartphones or flashlights while standing in their yard.”

Other ways to honor the Class of 2020: