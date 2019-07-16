Bethlehem Center to hold mural unveiling for community, Friday

Local artists are creating a masterpiece inspired by Spartanburg kids, cartoons and community.

It’s a painting you can go see after its finished this week.

The Spartanburg Arts Museum has had classes with neighborhood kids and artist Frankie Zombie.

The mural reveal will be Friday at 5:30p on Highland Ave in Spartanburg.

It’s a 12’ by 23’ mural utilizing technology, local artists, volunteers and students as a part of Colors Youth Outreach.

They’ve created art murals before but sadly many buildings have been taken down.

Students create art and Frankie incorporates it into the mural.

Colors Youth Outreach is in its 26th year and is supported by Spartanburg County foundation.

Night of Wonders is also coming up Sam’s gala showcasing art food and the community.