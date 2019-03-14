Beto O'Rourke announces he's in race for president
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Democrat Beto O’Rourke has told a Texas TV station that he’s running for president in 2020.
The former Texas congressman sent a text message to KTSM Wednesday afternoon confirming the news that he will seek the Democratic presidential nomination.
He wrote: “I’m really proud of what El Paso did and what El Paso represents. It’s a big part of why I’m running. This city is the best example of this country at its best.”
O’Rourke was little-known outside his hometown of El Paso until he challenged Republican Sen. Ted Cruz last year. He got within 3 percentage points of upsetting Cruz in the nation’s largest red state and shattered national fundraising records while using grassroots organizing and social media savvy to mobilize young voters and minorities.
Top Stories
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Goat elected as honorary mayor sworn in for first term
- Former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke formally announces bid for Democratic nomination for
- Mostly cloudy skies, isolated thunderstorm possible today
- EU Council President Tusk says bloc should be "open to a long extension" for UK if it needs to