Beto O’Rourke campaigns in Upstate during 3rd visit to SC

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Beto O’Rourke made his third stop in the Palmetto State since announcing his candidacy for president on Father’s Day weekend.

O’Rourke visited both Spartanburg and Greenville on Sunday. Voters in the Upstate turned out to hear from the Democratic presidential hopeful.

“I’d like to know what he would do as a Democratic president to work with the Southern and Republican states,” said Jess Herzog.

“We’re interested in immigration reform and protecting Dreamers,” Maggie Dunlap told 7News.

The Texas politician made 2 stops in Spartanburg at Krispy Kreme and then he attended Sunday service at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, before heading to Greenville.

During a town hall at Upstate Circle of Friends, in Greenville, O’Rourke made it known to his supporters that his grassroots campaign is the revolutionary campaign the Democratic party needs in order to beat Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

O’Rourke’s vision for American includes investing in education by making the first 2 years of college free, refinancing student loans and increasing teacher pay.

“Far too many [teachers] are working 2 or 3 jobs just to make ends meet because they are not paid enough to focus on one [job.]” O’Rourke said.

He also discussed making healthcare accessible for all Americans and immediately taking action to reverse climate change.

O’Rourke was also asked what his first executive order would be if elected, to which he answered ensuring Dreamers are not deported.

“We would reverse the President’s decision on deferred action on childhood arrival,” he said.

That hit home for Spartanburg, after the Chamber of Commerce, made a recent announcement that it joined forces with Chambers across the country in asking Congress to pass legislation that would protect Dreamers and people on Temporary Protected Status so they can legally work and fill vacant jobs in the area.

“We have a lot of international businesses and students and immigrant families here,” said Meghan Smith. “They are part of our community.”

“Those Dreamers are living under constant fear of deportation. We need to make them US citizens as quickly as possible. They have contributed so much, so far [and] they will contribute so much more if we give them a safe, stable place here in this country,” O’Rourke said.

A spokesperson for the Republican National Committee sent 7News this statement after O’Rourke’s visit: “From his pie-in-the-sky climate initiative that will cost trillions, to embracing government-run healthcare and third-trimester abortions, Beto O’Rourke will say and do anything to keep pace with the Democrats’ race to the left. Unfortunately for O’Rourke, South Carolinians want a proven winner in the White House who has a real record of fighting for policies that benefit the Palmetto State.” -RNC Spokesperson Joe Jackson

The Democratic National Committee has announced 12 presidential debates. The first one will take place on Wed., June 26 and the next on Thurs., June 27.