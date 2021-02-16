Better Business Bureau warns of scam company claiming to operate out of Greenville

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — With 10 million people out of work, scammers are working overtime luring in new victims.



The Better Business Bureau warns a company that claimed to operate out of Greenville was just a cover for a high level job scam.



We spoke with a victim who uncovered layers of sophisticated deception only after she gave them access to her bank account.



The words “Built on trust” are displayed in bold print at the center of this an intricate business’ website.



The “About” section tells the tale of a company called Ellsworth Logistics, a quote “leader in long and short haul” transport with clients from Astrazenica to 3M.



“I was like, wow this is awesome,” said Sonia Araiza, who was contacted by the company after they found her resume on a job hunting site.



“I did a little homework on it more, read through their website and I was like OK, I’m going to go for this, this is awesome, finally I got a job,” said Araiza.



The single Texas mother of three, who lost her hospitality job during COVID shutdowns, was eager to get off unemployment.



“I was like this job sounds too good to be true, but at the same time their paperwork, I was like why would they send me all this paperwork,” said Araiza.



The job description itself was two pages long and included a company logo and seal.

True, there were red flags amidst the black and white, a high paying “Customer Service Manager” position that only required a high school diploma.



And Araiza did think it odd that the company required her to take a picture of herself with the last page of her employment agreement.



But then again, the application had legal jargon she was used to seeing, plus Ellsworth put her through a lengthy phone interview, with an 864 area code.



The company claims to have an office in Greenville in a building on Broad Street. But when we checked out suit 210 we found out it’s an office space that’s now up for lease.



The Better Business Bureau of the Upstate was onto Ellsworth days before Araiza reached out to them. They had been contacted by other victims the very same week and discovered the business was, in their words, a sham and the website a copycat.



“They have gone to an extensive deal of creating the website… it was recently created in January. Parts of the website they copied almost verbatim from another website of a logistics company that is out of the country located in South Africa,” said Ginger Watson, the Investigations Director with the BBB.



So what were they after?



“She said we need your banking information so we can direct deposit your checks, which is normal. My last couple of jobs have asked for direct deposit, routing number, banking number, so I sent it off to her.”



If that makes you cringe, think of how Araiza felt when she read her first assignment to funnel money through her own bank account into a Bit Coin account.



“I was like, no no no, you’re not going to be using my bank account number.”



But why not check one more time, she thought. After all the paperwork explained Ellsworth used BitCoins because it’s “fast, safe and global.”



So she called and found out the company was even registered with the BBB. The only catch, Ellsworth claimed online to be 7-years-old, but they had registered just a few weeks ago.



“I’m just glad that I had an intuition. My intuitiveness told me run, run, run,” Ariaza said.



Ariaza immediately transferred all her money and closed her bank account.



“I believe it was probably seconds away from my money being taken out of my account, because they have my account number, they have my routing number, they have my address to my bank, they knew what bank I was with, so after that I needed to let the public know, I didn’t want this to happen to anybody else.”