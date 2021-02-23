Beyond Abuse surveying Greenwood community knowledge of sex crimes

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) — Beyond Abuse is using an online survey to help shape its next community teaching endeavor. The anonymous, 15-minute survey aims to gauge Greenwoodians’ knowledge on sexual assault, sexual violence, inebriated sex and online dating safety to pinpoint where the community most lacks information. Beyond Abuse says it will then work with Lander University to offer education in areas survey respondents lack the most knowledge.

The survey is intended only for those who live within Greenwood County. You can find the survey here.

“Once we gather that data… then, I can figure out where to go, as far as formulating the plans and the trainings to prevent that,” Prevention Specialist Claire Wieters said.

Greenwood Police report fielding at least 40 sex-crime calls in 2019 and in 2020. Experts say these crimes tend to happen to children; however, any victim of a sex crime can experience levels of trauma, guilt and fear.

“Our detectives can tell you that the people they speak to say, ‘I probably did this to cause this,'” Officer Jonathan Link said. “No. It’s not your fault the other person didn’t have respect for your privacy or personality. That’s what caused the problem.”