‘Beyond the Call of Duty’ ride honors fallen officers around country and Upstate

Beyond the Call of Duty honors fallen officers around the country. (WSPA)

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A Beyond the Call of Duty ride is honoring fallen officers around the country who died in the line of duty in 2020, including those in the Upstate.

A motorcycle escort with 2 trailers are traveling the country to honor officers, and made a stop in Anderson Monday afternoon. Beyond the Call of Duty visited the City of Anderson to honor and pay respects to Anderson Police Detective Sergeant Ethan Kaskin.

They are going to Greenville next to honor Conley Jumper with Greenville County Sheriff’s Office from 2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Then they will be in Hendersonville to honor Ryan Hendrix of the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.