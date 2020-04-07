Bi-Lo announces first responder and heathcare worker hours, to close for Easter

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Southeastern Grocers announced some changes for Bi-Lo on Monday.

The company said all Bi-Lo stores will be closed on Sunday, April 12 for Easter as a gesture of gratitude.

It announced the stores will be doing daily temperature checks for all associates and external partners who work in the stores. Associates will be allowed to wear face masks and gloves to help prevent spreading the virus.

Bi-Lo will continue to have seniors and high-risk customers for the first hour of opening Monday through Friday.

On Monday and Tuesdays between 8-9 p.m., the company will be dedicating the hour to allow associates, first responders and healthcare professional to shop, according to the release.

Southeastern grocers said it is hiring 5,000 temporary associates.

SEG has also donated $250,000 to Feeding America, which will help the organization’s network of food banks that provide more than 2.5 million meals to those in need, according to the release.

Click here to read the full release.