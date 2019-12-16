BI-LO & Harvest Hope Food Bank tackle hunger with large food giveaway

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – On Monday afternoon, Harvest Hope Food Bank had more than 20,000 pounds of food to give away, all donated by BI-LO. The groceries were all given away on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The giveaway ran from 1:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. It was open and free to the public. Those who wanted groceries just had to show a valid form of id.

Before the actual giveaway, a large group of BI-LO employees stuffed tote bags full of box and canned goods with holiday food staples. Dressing, yams, macaroni and cheese, everything.

Harvest Hope Food Bank’s Development Specialist of the Upstate, Autumn Shearin, said she appreciates the company’s effort to fill that specific need.

She explained that the pantry can’t guarantee foods at certain times, they can only give out what they have donated to them.

“We don’t really know what’s coming through. They may not be holiday staples, they may just get a bunch of produce that has nothing to do with Christmas or Thanksgiving or anytime,” Shearin said,”But BI-LO is going that extra mile and making sure that they have the actual holiday staples.”

Harvest Hope client Mercedes Butler said like that BI-LO was willing to give to the pantry, because sometimes finding help is the hardest part.

“Everybody doesn’t know about everything that’s going on,” Butler said, “It was an opportunity for, you know everybody that’s not aware of what’s going on.”

Butler noted other corporations should follow their lead.

“It’s so many people in need. So many people don’t have, you know? So it’s wonderful, it’s a wonderful thing,” Butler said.

This donation was part of BI-LO’s parent company, Southeastern Grocers, Inc. (SEG), hosting four different holiday hunger events.

The company noted approximately 80,000 pounds of food was donated to communities throughout the Southeast.

These donations provided 66,000 meals to feed the one in eight people who will struggle with hunger.

For more information about the Harvest Hope Food Bank in Greenville , click here.