(WSPA) – For those wanting to upgrade from the little chocolates you get in your yearly Advent calendar, you’re in luck!

BI-LO announced Friday they’ll be selling a Holiday Wine Advent Calendar, which will feature 24 individual bottles and will come in an array of reds, whites and rosรฉs.

The calendars, limited in supply, are now available in select BI-LO stores, including stores in Greenville.

The wine advent calendar is $59.99.