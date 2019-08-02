Bicyclist dies after crash involving truck in Boiling Springs, coroner confirms

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said a bicyclist died after being hit by a truck in Boiling Springs Thursday.

According to Coroner Rusty Clevenger, his office responded to Spartanburg Medical Center Friday morning after the bicyclist involved in the crash passed away.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the bicyclist and the 2003 Ford truck were both traveling on Highway 9 when the truck hit the bicycle from behind on the road near 4th Street.

The bicyclist was reportedly not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and was taken to the medical center.

The driver of the truck was not injured in the crash.

Clevenger said they are working to notify the person’s family at this time.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol