SPINDALE, N.C. (WSPA) – A bicyclist died Monday following a bicycle versus vehicle crash in Spindale.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said the crash occurred after 9 p.m. Sunday near College Avenue and Oakland Road.

The bicyclist was transported to the Spartanburg Regional Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the bicyclist as Robbie Lee Ledford, of Forest City.

A forensic exam has been scheduled for Wednesday.

The crash is being investigated by the Spindale Police Department.