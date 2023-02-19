CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Gaffney man reported missing was identified late Saturday night as an unidentified bicyclist killed in a crash in November.

According to the Cherokee County Coroner’s Office, 55-year-old Richard McSwain was reported missing on Feb. 13.

Family members said that McSwain would not come home for weeks or months, after reportedly living in the woods.

McSwain was killed in a bicycling accident after being hit by a box truck on SC Highway 150 near Northgate Road according to the coroner said.

Family members were able to identify him through his tattoos.

There was no ID on McSwain when he was killed in the crash.