Bicyclist killed in Greenville Co. crash on White Horse Rd.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A bicyclist has died after a crash in Greenville County on Tuesday.

The crash happened at about 12 p.m. on the 6000 block of White Horse Rd. The Greenville Coroner’s Office responded to the area for a crash involving a bicycle and motor vehicle.

The driver of a 2011 Chevy SUV was traveling on White Horse Rd. when they struck the bicyclist crossing.

The bicyclist was transported to the hospital, where they were later pronounced dead, the coroner said. That person’s identity has not yet been released.

The driver of the SUV was not injured, according to SCHP.

The coroner’s office and SCHP are continuing to investigate.