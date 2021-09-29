Bicyclist killed in Greenville Co. crash on White Horse Rd.

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
generic crash accident wreck_112453

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A bicyclist has died after a crash in Greenville County on Tuesday.

The crash happened at about 12 p.m. on the 6000 block of White Horse Rd. The Greenville Coroner’s Office responded to the area for a crash involving a bicycle and motor vehicle.

The driver of a 2011 Chevy SUV was traveling on White Horse Rd. when they struck the bicyclist crossing.

The bicyclist was transported to the hospital, where they were later pronounced dead, the coroner said. That person’s identity has not yet been released.

The driver of the SUV was not injured, according to SCHP.

The coroner’s office and SCHP are continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store