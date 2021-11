LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – A bicyclist has died after a crash in Laurens that happened last week.

The crash happened on East Main Street on Nov. 4, according to the Laurens County Coroner’s Office. The victim was riding a bike when the crash happened. They were taken to the hospital, where they died Thursday due to injuries.

That person has been identified by the coroner’s office as 23-year-old Tyler James Fisher, of Laurens.

Laurens City Police Department is investigating the crash.