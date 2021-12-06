Biden administration changes international travel guidelines, effective Dec. 6, 2021

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – The Biden administration is updating travel restrictions and guidelines for international travelers coming to the United States.

Starting Dec. 6, all air passengers, regardless of vaccination status, must show a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than 1 day before travel to the United States.

Previously a similar three-day requirement was in effect since early November when the administration did away with country-specific travel bans.

Children under 2 years old do not need to get tested. There is also an option for people who can prove they have recovered from COVID-19 in the past 90 days.

Biden administration officials said the change in testing timeline will provide more protection as scientists continue to study the omicron variant.

The Biden administration also extends the mask mandate while on buses, trains, planes and transportation hubs such as indoor bus terminals and airports to last through Spring 2022.

