‘Big Box Bandit’ wanted by FBI for multi-state bank robberies, including Buncombe Co. bank robbery

KNOXVILLE, TN (WSPA) – The FBI is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a man known as the “Big Box Bandit,” who is tied to five robberies in three states, including a bank robbery in Western North Carolina.

According to an FBI news release, the man reportedly robbed FSNB, a bank located inside of a Walmart in Clinton, Tenn., back in May.

A few days later, the man went into another FSNB bank branch inside a Walmart in Kingsport, Tenn., carrying a manila envelope.

According to the FBI, in both robberies, the man went into the banks and demanded money be put into the envelope.

FBI agents and local law enforcement linked the man to other bank robberies — a bank inside of Walmart in Shelbyville, Indiana and First Citizens Bank, located at 975 Smokey Park Highway in Candler, NC.

The First Citizens bank robbery occurred on May 14.

According the release, the man is also believed to have carjacked a person in West Knoxivlle on June 21 and then used that vehicle in a robbery of a check cashing business inside another Walmart in Chattanooga later that same day.

FBI officials said the man has driven a blue, older model Ford Taurus and most recently was driving a gold Chevrolet Trailblazer, which was reported as stolen from Knoxville during the robberies.

Anyone who can identify the “Big Box Bandit” or anyone with information on any of the robberies is asked to call the FBI’s Knoxville, Tenn. Field Office at 865-544-0751 or submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov.