Big issues press SC Senate as education debate in 5th week

(AP) – South Carolina senators have entered the 13th day of floor debate on a bill that would overhaul public education.

Five weeks into the 18-week session, senators have not discussed any other significant legislation on the Senate floor.

Frustration is mounting. Dozens of amendments to the bill remain to be debated as more are filed and a vote called by Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey to limit debate late Tuesday night failed 28-12 with a number of Republicans voting against their leader.

Debate will be interrupted Thursday and the Senate won’t meet at all Tuesday as they get briefed and can ask questions about a bid to sell state-owned utility Santee Cooper.