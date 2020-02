McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) -- The blasting of a desert area known as Monument Hill was expected to continue on Wednesday afternoon in a remote corner of southwestern Arizona, where indigenous graves and endangered animals and plants live, an environmentalist said.

Laiken Jordahl, a borderlands campaigner for the Center for Biological Diversity, said the area is being "utterly destroyed" by the blasts that began a week ago for border wall construction in Arizona's Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument. In a video he tweeted on Wednesday morning, Jordahl showed signs warning of construction blasting in an area that is sacred to the Tohono O'odham indigenous tribe.