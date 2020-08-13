Big South Conference pushes back fall sports season, what that means for local schools

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – More changes have been announced regarding fall sports. The Big South Conference is pushing back their fall sports season to the spring.

Empty bleachers, untouched grass and silence now filling the soccer stadium on USC Upstate’s campus.

“We’re going to focus on practicing hard this fall. Follow the protocol, become accustomed to them, learn how to operate effectively and safely and then, we’re going to get ready for a great spring,” said Vice Chancellor & Director of Athletics at USC Upstate, Daniel Feig.

Director of athletics with the school, Daniel Feig is talking about the Big South Conference’s decision to push back fall sports to the spring. For them, that means no soccer, volleyball, cross country or golf this fall.

“You don’t want to put anyone’s life at risk so I understand,” said USC Upstate Student, Ashad Rector.

“It’s kind of sad because some of the students don’t have anything to do because they look forward to the season,” said USC Upstate Student, Morgan Greene.

Students like these two told us they understand the decision but that doesn’t mean they’re entirely happy about it. For Kyle Wilson, sports have always been a big part of his life.

“My dad is an athletic director at a local high school so I see sports all throughout my life. I was an athlete in high school myself,” said USC Upstate Student, Kyle Wilson.

He told us, not only is he disappointed about not being able to watch a lot of games this fall but he’s also concerned about his fellow classmates. One of those is Mysta Goodloe. He plays basketball at the school. And while no decision has been made yet about the basketball season, he’s hoping for the best.

“If they cancelled sports, it would be unfortunate for me because not only am I not playing basketball, but I’m not near my family as well,” said USC Upstate Student, Mysta Goodloe.

And while the athletic director at USC Upstate told us they’re still sorting through a lot of the details, students like Wilson said they’re now waiting to see what other conferences will decide.