Bigfoot Festival bringing Sasquatch enthusiasts to Marion

MARION, NC (WSPA) - Western North Carolina's first ever "Bigfoot Festival" is this Saturday.

The free event will be held in downtown Marion as a collaboration between the Mcdowell Chamber of Commerce, the Marion Business Association and the Facebook page "Bigfoot 911."

The festival will feature dozens of vendors from 39 states who will have evidence set up and Sasquatch items for sale.

Organizer John Bruner says he's believed in Bigfoot since he was a boy and hopes it will be a fun event for the family.

“I think it's important that we share information,” he says. “This is a mystery that is being worked on by thousands of people worldwide and I think the more information we share, the better chance we're going to have of solving the mystery."

Local businesses have decorated their windows with Bigfoot themed murals, and several are offering specials. Burrito Brothers will be selling Bigfoot themed burritos made with a special “tinga” meat that is roasted for hours, and Mr. Bob’s donuts will sell an oversized apple flavored donuts topped with chocolate called “Bigfoot Droppings.”

There will also be a scavenger hunt, raffles, a 5-K Fun Run, food, a DJ, and “Bigfoot Calling” contests.

The Bigfoot Festival is on Main Street in downtown Marion from 12-6 PM Saturday, September 8th. For more information, click here.