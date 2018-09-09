Bigfoot Festival draws big crowds to western NC Video

MARION, NC (WSPA) - Big crowds weren't hard to spot at the first ever Bigfoot Festival in Marion, North Carolina.

Bigfoot enthusiasts took over downtown Marion for all things Sasquatch.

As part of the event, attendees were invited to take part in a Bigfoot Calling Contest and a Bigfoot Knocking Competition.

There were several food vendors with classics like hot dogs and barbecue but you could also try the Bigfoot Burrito or Bigfoot Juice.

Kids activities and a classic car show were also part of the event.

There was no word on whether Bigfoot was actually spotted at the event.