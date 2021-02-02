Bill could prevent public release of dash cam video

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Dash cam video is part of the public record in South Carolina, but a new bill filed in the state House of Representatives would allow law enforcement to keep it hidden, according to an expert in media law.

Law enforcement dash cam video is subject to the South Carolina Freedom of Information Act, or “FOIA.” That means the public can can get a front row seat to arrests and police chases, but that could soon change if a bill filed in the state House were to become law.

“With this change a recording from a dash cam would remain a public record, but the public would have no mechanism to force police to turn over the video,” said attorney Jay Bender, who is an expert in media law.

Bender said that means less accountability.

“My guess is it was a subtle attempt by law enforcement to hide misconduct,” he said.

The director of the South Carolina Police Chiefs Association declined to comment.

The bill’s co-sponsor, Aiken Republican Rep. Bill Taylor, told The Greenville News he thinks dash cam video should be treated like body cam video, which does not have to be released under the South Carolina Freedom of Information Act. He said the public availability of dash cam footage could violate someone’s privacy, according to The Greenville News.

Greenville attorney Sam Tooker said dash cam video is an important tool in holding law enforcement accountable.

“If we cannot hold them accountable as a citizenry, well then we’re in danger of abuse by the government,” Tooker said.

The bill also proposes a new way to settle disputes over which records must be released under state law. Instead of taking complaints regarding the Freedom of Information Act to circuit court, the bill calls for the creation of an Office of FOIA Review within the Administrative Law Court, which is part of the state’s executive branch.

But as Bender pointed out, the bill would exempt dash cam footage from the office’s oversight, which would mean they can’t force law enforcement to turn over dash cam video.

“The dash cam video would remain a public record, but if the agency did not turn it over, you would have no recourse,” he said. “You could not go to circuit court because the circuit court loses its jurisdiction.”

The bill is currently in the S.C. House Committee on Judiciary.

A spokesperson for the Greenville Police Department said the department dosen’t use dash cameras because they were phased out as the department acquired body cameras. A spokesperson with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office declined to comment on pending legislation.

Rep. Taylor did not respond to 7News’ requests for comment.