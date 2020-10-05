Bill proposed to provide money to rural police departments in the state

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Congressman Tom Rice is working on a bill to get more money for rural police departments throughout the state.

The bill would increase pay and include money to hire more officers in areas where household incomes are 80% or less of the national median.

Rice says an incentive at the state level modifies the existing federal “cops” program. It matches pay for an agency to add more officers.

“The match is too much for some of these smaller more rural areas,” said Senator Lindsey Graham. “Those who want to invest more in the community count me in, but the number one investment that you should make at the state, local, and federal level is security.”

The bill backed by Sen. Lindsey Graham proposes using hundreds of million of dollars for rural law enforcement.